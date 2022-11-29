Vedanta shares trade ex-dividend today; stock rises

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 have approved Third Interim Dividend of ₹17.50 per equity share i.e. 1750% on face value of Re. 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to c. ₹6,505 crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," the company had informed in an exchange filing.