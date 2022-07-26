Vedanta shares trade ex-dividend, stock rises

Vedanta shares trade ex-dividend, stock rises2 min read . 11:52 AM IST
- Mining giant Vedanta approved the second interim dividend of ₹19.50 per equity share for the current financial year
Shares of Vedanta rose more than 2% to ₹243 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's deals as the stock started trading ex-dividend, a day ahead of its record date for the second interim dividend for the current fiscal year.
Mining giant Vedanta last week said that its board has approved the second interim dividend of ₹19.50 per equity share for the current financial year. The total payout would amount to ₹7,250 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Wednesday, July 27.
"...the board of directors of the company through resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 has approved second interim dividend of ₹19.50 per equity share i.e. 1,950 per cent on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2022-23, amounting to ₹7,250 crore," Vedanta said in a BSE filing.
The company further added the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed on July 27, 2022. A dividend means the distribution of surplus from the profits by a listed company to its shareholders.
Vedanta has been returning cash to shareholders through interim dividends every quarter, final dividends at the year-end and an occasional special dividend.
Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metal company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.
The mining giant Vedanta Ltd reported a 3% increase in its aluminium production to 5,65,000 tonnes in the April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal. The company had produced 5,49,000 tonnes of aluminium in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's total production of saleable steel declined by 7% to 2,69,000 tonnes over 2,89,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.
Shares of Vedanta have are down more than 11% in a year's period, whereas the metal stock has fallen about 31% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to 8% fall in benchmark Sensex.