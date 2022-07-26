Vedanta shares trade ex-dividend, stock rises

The mining giant Vedanta Ltd reported a 3% increase in its aluminium production to 5,65,000 tonnes in the April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal. The company had produced 5,49,000 tonnes of aluminium in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's total production of saleable steel declined by 7% to 2,69,000 tonnes over 2,89,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.