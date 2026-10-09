Vedanta shares up 4% after announcing first interim dividend for FY27 - Record date | A stock to buy? Expert view

Vedanta shares jumped 4% in intraday deals on the BSE on Friday, 9 October, a day after announcing the first interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

Vedanta share price opened at ₹255.60 against its previous close of ₹253.10 and rose 4% to an intraday high of ₹263.25, looking set to snap its two-day losing run.

Vedanta FY27 dividend amount, record date In an exchange filing on 8 October, Vedanta said its board had approved the first interim dividend of ₹5 per share for the financial year 2026-27.

The record date for the said dividend is Wednesday, 14 October 2026.

Vedanta share price trend The stock is 50% up in the last one year, hitting a 52-week high of ₹360.70 on 29 May this year and a 52-week low of ₹168.30 on 9 October last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is up 1% so far in October after a 7% decline in September.

Vedanta shares: What investors should do Vedanta stock appears fundamentally strong, supported by its healthy financial performance in the previous quarter and expectations of another healthy showing in Q2FY27.

Also Read | Best Vedanta shares to buy amid Q2 results?

"Vedanta Limited exhibits a robust fundamental outlook, underpinned by stellar Q1 FY27 financial performance and progressive operational milestones in Q2FY27. During Q1 FY27, the company reported a massive 152% year-on-year surge in net profit to ₹5,294 crore, driven by robust operational efficiencies, an expanding EBITDA margin of 57%, and a comfortable net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.3 times," Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, pointed out that.

"This was further reinforced by strong production updates for Q2 FY27, highlighted by Zinc India posting its highest-ever first-half refined metal production and Zinc International successfully commissioning the Gamsberg Phase 2 expansion," Srivastava added.

According to Srivastava, the ongoing structural simplification through the demerger remains a critical catalyst, which can potentially unlock standalone value across individual verticals like aluminium, oil and gas, power, and base metals.

Furthermore, Srivastava underscored that strong credit upgrades to AA+/Stable by major rating agencies and disciplined cost-reduction initiatives, particularly lower zinc production costs post-underground transition, strengthen its competitive moat.

"While near-term stock momentum faces cyclical commodity volatility and geopolitical supply route headwinds (such as disruptions at Fujairah due to the Strait of Hormuz closure), Vedanta's strong return on capital employed (ROCE) at nearly 29% and volume-led growth across aluminium, zinc, and silver make its long-term fundamental foundation compelling for a value-oriented portfolio," said Srivastava.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, which has a "neutral" view on the stock, expects its net sales to grow by 37.9% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2FY27, while EBITDA may jump 85.4% YoY. Vedanta's adjusted profit after tax (PAT) in Q2FY27 may surge by 137.4% YoY, as per Motilal Oswal.

On the technical front, Vedanta stock is currently trading in a consolidation zone of ₹250– ₹280.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, underscored that the RSI is oscillating in the 40–60 range, indicating a lack of strong directional momentum and supporting the ongoing consolidation phase.

View full Image View full Image Vedanta technical chart ( Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers )

"The ₹250 level acts as a major support, while ₹280 remains a crucial resistance. A sustained breakout above ₹280 could trigger fresh bullish momentum and open the possibility of further upside. Until then, the stock is likely to remain range-bound, with a decisive breakout needed to confirm the next directional move," said Patel.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar