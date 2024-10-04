Vedanta stock dips 2% even after posting highest-ever aluminium production in Q2

Vedanta also reported achieving its highest-ever mined and refined metal production in Zinc India during the second quarter.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published4 Oct 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Trade Now
Vedanta stock slipped 2% on Friday's trading session after the company posted highest-ever aluminium production, reaching 1,205 kt in the first half of the financial year.
Vedanta stock slipped 2% on Friday’s trading session after the company posted highest-ever aluminium production, reaching 1,205 kt in the first half of the financial year.(REUTERS)

Metal giant Vedanta announced that it achieved its highest-ever aluminium production, reaching 1,205 kt in the first half of the financial year. Despite the positive update, the company's stock dropped by 2 per cent, hitting a day's low of 501 on the BSE.

The company's alumina production has increased by 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

Vedanta also reported achieving its highest-ever mined and refined metal production in Zinc India during the second quarter. The company reached a record high in mined metal production, while refined metal output rose by 5 per cent YoY, totaling 524 kt in the first half of the year.

Also Read | Nifty 50 slides over 4.4% this week, records largest weekly drop since June 2022

Zinc international volumes increased by 16 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while the company's power sales grew by 10 per cent year-on-year in the first half, driven by higher generation from thermal plants. Silver volumes in the second quarter surged by 10 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

Vedanta Q1 performance

For the first quarter ending June 2024, Vedanta reported a 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit, reaching 3,606 crore compared to 2,640 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 6 per cent YoY to 35,239 crore, up from 33,342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty crash 1%, slide for 5th session as Israel-Iran war worries weigh

The company also highlighted record-high Alumina production at its Lanjigarh refinery, hitting 539 kt, a 36 per cent YoY increase driven by expanded capacity. Cast Metal production of Aluminium rose 3 per cent YoY to 596 kt, while the cost of Aluminium production decreased by 11 per cent YoY.

Vedanta’s shares have surged nearly 160 per cent over the past year. Year-to-date, the stock has nearly doubled, rising by 65 per cent over the last six months and 9.4 per cent in the past three months, according to BSE analytics.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVedanta stock dips 2% even after posting highest-ever aluminium production in Q2

Most Active Stocks

Axis Bank share price

1,181.30
03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
5.85 (0.5%)

Tata Steel share price

166.75
03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-0.2 (-0.12%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

295.20
03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
3.1 (1.06%)

Tata Motors share price

930.70
03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
4.7 (0.51%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

VIP Industries share price

563.85
03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
40.8 (7.8%)

Oil India share price

572.25
03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
33.4 (6.2%)

JK Paper share price

489.95
03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
27.1 (5.86%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,245.35
03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
63.15 (5.34%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,575.00100.00
    Chennai
    77,581.00100.00
    Delhi
    77,733.00100.00
    Kolkata
    77,585.00100.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.88/L0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.