Vedanta stock in focus as share trades ex-dividend today. Details here1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 09:12 AM IST
- Vedanta dividend yield in last one year after this ₹20.50 interim dividend stands at around 25 per cent, which beats PPF and bank FD return in this time horizon
Stock in focus: Vedanta shares are one of the dividend stocks that would trade ex-dividend today. The dividend paying stock announced 5th interim dividend of ₹20.50 per share in the financial year 2022-23. The company also announced record date for interim dividend on 7th April 2023. Developments in regard to Vedanta dividend was shared with the Indian bourses in an exchange communication by the company.
