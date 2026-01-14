Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc declares board meeting date to announce Q3 results 2026. Details here

Mining giant, Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc, on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, announced that the board of directors have decided to hold their quarterly meeting for the October to December period on Monday, 19 January 2026, according to an exchange filing.

Hindustan Zinc's board also disclosed that it will consider, approve, and release the company's third-quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on the same day.

“This is to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 19 January 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2025,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

