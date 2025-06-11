Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc declares ₹10 per share interim dividend. Details here

Dividend stocks: Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of metals and mining major Vedanta, on Wednesday, June 11, announced an interim dividend of ₹10, amounting to a 500% payout considering the face value of ₹2.

“… we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through a resolution passed by circulation on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12:56 pm, have approved the first Interim Dividend of ₹10 per equity share i.e. 500% on face value of ₹2/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26,” Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to the exchanges.

Hindustan Zinc, in an earlier update, has already communicated the record date for the purpose of the interim dividend. The company had fixed Tuesday, June 17, 2025, as the record date to identify shareholders eligible to receive the first interim dividend, the company said. It added that the dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

Hindustan Zinc's parent Vedanta will receive a windfall of ₹2,679.54 crore from the recent announcement of a ₹10 dividend. Meanwhile, the Government of India will receive around ₹1,180 crore as dividend.

Hindustan Zinc Dividend History The latest dividend brings back the spotlight on Hindustan Zinc's dividend history. The company, which has a decent dividend yield of 3.54%, has announced dividends amounting to ₹19 in the past 12 months, according to Trendlyne data.

The last dividend announced by the company was of ₹19, with the record date of August 28, 2024.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Trend After surging for four straight sessions amid a rally in silver prices to record high, Hindustan Zinc share price took a breather on Wednesday, June 11, shedding 2.3% of its value. Prior to this, the dividend stock Hindustan Zinc had risen nearly 14% in just four day.

The BSE 200 stock declined to the day's low of ₹520.90 during the intra-day session today.

So far in 2025, Hindustan Zinc stock is up 17%; however, in the last one year it has lost 25% of its value. On a longer time frame of five years, the stock has delivered multibagger gains, surging 202%.