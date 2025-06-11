Subscribe

Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc declares ₹10 per share interim dividend. Details here

Dividend stocks: Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of metals and mining major Vedanta, on Wednesday, June 11, announced an interim dividend of 10 per share.

Saloni Goel
Updated11 Jun 2025, 01:53 PM IST
Advertisement
FILE PHOTO: Hindustan Zinc logo is seen in this illustration taken, April 23, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Hindustan Zinc logo is seen in this illustration taken, April 23, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

Dividend stocks: Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of metals and mining major Vedanta, on Wednesday, June 11, announced an interim dividend of 10, amounting to a 500% payout considering the face value of 2.

Advertisement

“… we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through a resolution passed by circulation on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12:56 pm, have approved the first Interim Dividend of 10 per equity share i.e. 500% on face value of 2/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2025-26,” Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to the exchanges.

Also Read | Labubu-doll craze drives Pop Mart share price over 190% higher YTD

Hindustan Zinc, in an earlier update, has already communicated the record date for the purpose of the interim dividend. The company had fixed Tuesday, June 17, 2025, as the record date to identify shareholders eligible to receive the first interim dividend, the company said. It added that the dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

Advertisement

Hindustan Zinc's parent Vedanta will receive a windfall of 2,679.54 crore from the recent announcement of a 10 dividend. Meanwhile, the Government of India will receive around 1,180 crore as dividend.

 

Also Read | Bajaj Finance 1:2 stock split, 4:1 bonus issue: How will it impact your holding?

Hindustan Zinc Dividend History

The latest dividend brings back the spotlight on Hindustan Zinc's dividend history. The company, which has a decent dividend yield of 3.54%, has announced dividends amounting to 19 in the past 12 months, according to Trendlyne data.

The last dividend announced by the company was of 19, with the record date of August 28, 2024.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Trend

After surging for four straight sessions amid a rally in silver prices to record high, Hindustan Zinc share price took a breather on Wednesday, June 11, shedding 2.3% of its value. Prior to this, the dividend stock Hindustan Zinc had risen nearly 14% in just four day.

Advertisement

The BSE 200 stock declined to the day's low of 520.90 during the intra-day session today.

So far in 2025, Hindustan Zinc stock is up 17%; however, in the last one year it has lost 25% of its value. On a longer time frame of five years, the stock has delivered multibagger gains, surging 202%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc declares ₹10 per share interim dividend. Details here
Read Next Story