Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc share price in focus ahead of ex-dividend date today

Dividend Stocks: Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc share price will remain in focus on Tuesday, as it will trade ex-dividend today. Shankara Building Products is another stock that will trade ex-date today.

Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc and Shankara Building Products had set June 17, 2025, as the record date for identifying the list of eligible shareholders to receive the dividend payout.

According to the T+1 settlement procedure, investors who wished to benefit from dividend announcements and receive the dividend payout from Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc and Shankara Building Products should have bought shares of these companies at least one day before the June 17 record date.

Dividend Payout and other details Hindustan Zinc Ltd.—The first interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share, or 500% on the face value of ₹2 per equity share, for the financial year 2025–2026 had been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company through a resolution on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The first interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, said the company in its release.

Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc has a good dividend history and dividend yield of 3.54%. It has declared a dividend of ₹19 over the last 12 months, as per Trendlyne data.

The company had last announced a dividend of ₹19, with a record date of August 28, 2024.

The record date for the first interim dividend payment for the financial year 2025-26 is Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Shankara Building Products — A final dividend of ₹3 per equity share of ₹10 each of the company was recommended by the Board of Directors of Shankara Building Products at its meeting on May 16, 2025, and would be approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

