Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc share price jumps 6% ahead of board meet to consider dividend

Hindustan Zinc share price jumped over 6% on Monday, extending its rally for the third consecutive session, amid heavy trading volumes. Hindustan Zinc shares rallied as much as 6.03% to ₹532.50 apiece on the BSE.

On June 9, approximately 91 lakh shares of Hindustan Zinc were traded on the stock exchanges, surpassing its average weekly trading volume of 81 lakh shares.

Hindustan Zinc, the subsidiary of mining major Vedanta, has announced the date of its board meeting to consider an interim dividend. The meeting of the board of directors of Hindustan Zinc is scheduled to be held on 11 June 2025.

“...the Board of Directors of the Company (“Board”) on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, will consider and approve the first Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2025-26,” Hindustan Zinc said in a regulatory filing on July 6.

Hindustan Zinc Dividend Record Date Hindustan Zinc has also announced its dividend record date. The dividend record date is the designated date on which a company determines the list of shareholders eligible to receive the upcoming dividend payment.

Hindustan Zinc dividend record date is fixed as 17 June 2025.

“Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Tuesday, June 17, 2025,” the company said.

Further, as per SEBI regulations, trading window shall remain closed for dealing in securities of Hindustan Zinc for all the Designated Persons from Monday, June 09, 2025, till Friday, June 13, 2025 (both days inclusive), the company added.

Credit Ratings Meanwhile, Hindustan Zinc had earlier announced that Crisil Ratings reaffirmed its ‘Crisil AAA/Stable/Crisil A1+’ ratings on the bank facilities and debt programmes of the company.

“Hindustan Zinc will continue to benefit from its favourable capital structure and healthy liquidity, driven by dominant position in the domestic market, high cash flow from the core business, and efficient and integrated operations,” Crisil Ratings said.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Performance Hindustan Zinc share price has rallied 28% in one month, and over 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, Hindustan Zinc shares have fallen 28%, however, the stock has given strong long-term returns. Hindustan Zinc share price has surged 75% in two years and has delivered multibagger returns of 203% in five years.

At 12:35 PM, Hindustan Zinc share price was trading 4.17% higher at ₹523.15 apiece on the BSE.