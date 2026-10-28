Vedanta vs Vedanta Aluminium Q2 results 2026 compared: Profit, revenue, EBITDA and debt explained of Anil Agarwal firms

Vedanta vs Vedanta Aluminium Q2 results 2026 comparison: Shares of Vedanta Limited and Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML) ended higher on Wednesday, October 28, as the two Anil Agarwal-group firms reported their earnings for the quarter ended in September.

While mining major Vedanta saw a two-fold jump in its net profit, Vedanta Aluminium Limited also saw its profit doubling in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

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Vedanta vs Vedanta Aluminium Q2 profit Mining major Vedanta reported a more than two-fold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,650 crore in Q2FY27. The company had reported a net profit of ₹1,798 crore in Q2FY26. The surge in Q2FY27 profit was driven by higher commodity prices, favourable forex and higher volumes.

Vedanta Aluminium’s net profit increased ₹5,167 crore during the quarter under review, against ₹2,373 crore in the year-ago period. Record production, enhanced cost competitiveness, and continued progress on strategic integration initiatives helped the firm in doubling its Q2FY27 profit.

Vedanta vs Vedanta Aluminium Q2 revenue Vedanta Limited’s revenue from operations surged to ₹26,356 crore from ₹16,736 crore a year ago, aided by higher commodity prices. Meanwhile, VAML’s revenue from operations increased to ₹22,066 crore in the second quarter, from ₹15,670 crore in the year-ago period.

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Vedanta vs Vedanta Aluminium Q2 result 2026: EBITDA, debt compared The quarter under review saw robust balance sheet improvement by VAML as it reduced its net debt by ₹3,090 crore on a sequential basis, with Net Debt/EBITDA improving to 0.7x from 0.9x in Q1FY27. Whereas, Vedanta Limited’s net debt/EBITDA improved to 0.1x from 0.3x. Its net debt reduced by ₹4,624 crore on a sequential basis to ₹3,675 crore, from ₹8,299 crore in June 2026.

Vedanta vs Vedanta Aluminium share price trend Vedanta Limited stock closed 3.10% higher at ₹233 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹91,112.04 crore on Wednesday. The metal stock has declined 10.38% in one month and around 10.18% in two months.

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Vedanta Aluminum Metal Limited share price closed 1.31% higher at ₹359.20 per share. The aluminium giant stock closed surged 1% over the last week, but it has declined around 14.4% in one month, and 16.90% in three months.