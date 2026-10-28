Vedanta vs Vedanta Aluminium Q2 results 2026 compared: Profit, revenue, EBITDA and debt explained of Anil Agarwal firms

Vedanta vs Vedanta Aluminium Q2 results 2026 comparison: Shares of Vedanta Limited and Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML) ended higher on Wednesday, October 28, as the two Anil Agarwal-group firms reported their earnings for the quarter ended in September.
While mining major Vedanta saw a two-fold jump in its net profit, Vedanta Aluminium Limited also saw its profit doubling in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.
Mining major Vedanta reported a more than two-fold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,650 crore in Q2FY27. The company had reported a net profit of ₹1,798 crore in Q2FY26. The surge in Q2FY27 profit was driven by higher commodity prices, favourable forex and higher volumes.
Vedanta Aluminium’s net profit increased ₹5,167 crore during the quarter under review, against ₹2,373 crore in the year-ago period. Record production, enhanced cost competitiveness, and continued progress on strategic integration initiatives helped the firm in doubling its Q2FY27 profit.
Vedanta Limited’s revenue from operations surged to ₹26,356 crore from ₹16,736 crore a year ago, aided by higher commodity prices. Meanwhile, VAML’s revenue from operations increased to ₹22,066 crore in the second quarter, from ₹15,670 crore in the year-ago period.
The quarter under review saw robust balance sheet improvement by VAML as it reduced its net debt by ₹3,090 crore on a sequential basis, with Net Debt/EBITDA improving to 0.7x from 0.9x in Q1FY27. Whereas, Vedanta Limited’s net debt/EBITDA improved to 0.1x from 0.3x. Its net debt reduced by ₹4,624 crore on a sequential basis to ₹3,675 crore, from ₹8,299 crore in June 2026.
Vedanta Limited stock closed 3.10% higher at ₹233 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹91,112.04 crore on Wednesday. The metal stock has declined 10.38% in one month and around 10.18% in two months.
Vedanta Aluminum Metal Limited share price closed 1.31% higher at ₹359.20 per share. The aluminium giant stock closed surged 1% over the last week, but it has declined around 14.4% in one month, and 16.90% in three months.