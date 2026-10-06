Vedanta vs Vedanta Iron and Steel vs Vedanta Aluminium Metal vs Hindustan Zinc: Which stock to buy and why | Target, SL

Vedanta Group Stocks To Buy: Anil Agarwal-led metal companies belonging to the Vedanta Group are in focus after the robust metal production report for the Q2FY27. Vedanta Group's metal majors, Vedanta Aluminium and Metal Ltd, Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd, and Hindustan Zinc Ltd, reported robust YoY growth during the Q2FY27. However, from a wealth-creation perspective, it is prudent to know which Anil Agarwal-owned metal stock is the better bet.

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According to stock market experts, Vedanta Ltd as a mix of all Vedanta Group companies, its port operations delivered standout performance; Vedanta Aluminium and Metal reported record quarterly production of 649 KT; Vedanta Iron and Steel reported a positive production growth despite 49% drop in Karnataka iron and ore production, whereas Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported a record operational performance, aided by all‑time high refined metal output and sustained growth in mined metal production.

Which Vedanta Group metal stock is better? Speaking on the production reported by Vedanta Ltd during the September 2026 quarter, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Vedanta Limited (residual Holding Company) presents a mixed, multi-faceted operational picture across its retained businesses. Its port operations delivered standout performance, achieving a record first-half cargo discharge volume of 4,185 KT (+32% YoY) and quarterly dispatches of 1,739 KT (+26% YoY). On the resources front, Zinc International saw mined metal drop 12% YoY to 53 KT, though Gamsberg Phase 2 was successfully commissioned in Q2 with commercial volumes slated for October 2026. The ferrochrome vertical (FACOR) expanded output by 26% YoY to 24 KT following the restart of the Kalarangiatta mine, and domestic copper sales at Silvassa rose 16% YoY to 52 KT.”

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However, international copper rod sales at Fujairah plummeted 74% YoY to 6 KT due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. While these pockets of growth are encouraging, Vedanta Limited continues to trade at a traditional holding-company discount, making pure-play subsidiaries more attractive.

The SMC Global Securities expert said that Vedanta Iron and Steel faces operational bottlenecks. Although total steel saleable production rose 4% YoY and hot metal rose 3% YoY—aided by a 22% ramp-up in Goa mining—a severe 49% drop in Karnataka iron ore production dragged overall saleable ore down 13% YoY.

Weighing her weight behind Vedanta Aluminium and Metal's fundamentals, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said, “Vedanta Aluminium emerges as the strongest growth pick across the group. The business delivered record quarterly production of 649 KT, supported by a 37% year-over-year surge in alumina to 895 KT and a 31% expansion in value-added products (VAP) to 432 KT. Crucially, securing the Consent to Operate for the Sijimali Bauxite Block and commissioning the second zone of BALCO’s 525 kA smelter potline structurally de-risks raw material availability and lowers unit power consumption.”

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Speaking at Hindustan Zinc's fundamentals, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Hindustan Zinc reported record operational performance during the July to September 2026, which was mainly aided by the all‑time high refined metal output and sustained growth in mined metal production. The company's mined metal production went up 5% YoY to 271 KT, whereas refined metal went up 7% YoY to 264 KT.”

Gorakshkar said that the company's silver production ascended 20% YoY to 173 KT during the Q2FY27.

Why does the Q2 business update matter? On why this Q2FY27 business update is important, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “These companies hold stocks in their warehouse and metal prices are expected to shoot up in the near futures due to lower production during the winter. So, these companies are expected to reap the benefits of their buffer stock in their warehouses. The robust metal production by these Vedanta Group companies hints at strong earnings even when there is a demand-supply constraint.”

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Vedanta Group shares | Best metal stock to buy On her suggestion to stock market investors regarding the best metal stock available in Vedanta Group, Seema Srivastava suggested investors look at Vedanta Aluminium and Metal shares, as the company has reported a strong Q2 business update.

What technical chart suggests about Vedanta Group stocks? “All Vedanta Group stocks are looking positive on the technical chart, but Hindustan Zinc shares are at an ideal position for an investor to enter. One can buy Hindustan Zinc shares at CMP for the target price of ₹648 apiece. However, one must maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹548,” said Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities.

Vedanta Iron and Steel share price target “On the technical chart pattern, Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd share price has a strong base at ₹29, followed by ₹26. On the upside, Vedanta Group stock is facing resistance at ₹36. Breaking above this hurdle on a decisive basis, we can expect the next Vedanta Iron and Steel share price target of ₹41 and ₹44,” Ojha said.

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Vedanta share price target “Currently, Vedanta's share price is in the range of ₹247 to ₹276. A bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range. On breaking below ₹247, the stock will find the next support at ₹235. On the upper side, a decisive break above ₹276 would find the next hurdle at ₹306,” Ojha said.

Vedanta Aluminium and Metal Ltd share price target Speaking on the chart pattern of Vedanta Aluminium and Metal shares, the KC Securities expert said, “The stock is looking positive on the technical chart pattern. Existing shareholders can hold the scrip for the upside target of ₹460, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹383. Next support below ₹383 is placed at ₹352.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).