Hindustan Zinc Q2 Results: Vedanta-owned firm posts 14% rise in net profit to ₹2,649 crore

Vedanta Ltd owned Hindustan Zinc on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,649 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025, reflecting a 13.83% year-on-year (YoY) rise compared to a profit of ₹2,327 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Hindustan Zinc said its total revenue from operations for the September quarter of FY26 stood at ₹8,549 crore, representing a year-on-year rise of 3.6%, compared to revenue of ₹8,252 crore reported in the September quarter of FY25. Sequentially, the company saw a 10% jump in revenue from the June 2025 quarter.