Hindustan Zinc Q2 Results: Vedanta-owned firm posts 14% rise in net profit to ₹2,649 crore

Hindustan Zinc, owned by Vedanta Ltd, announced a consolidated net profit of 2,649 crore for Q2 FY26, marking a 13.83% YoY increase. The company's revenue from operations reached 8,549 crore, reflecting a 3.6% YoY growth.

Vedanta Ltd owned Hindustan Zinc on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of 2,649 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025, reflecting a 13.83% year-on-year (YoY) rise compared to a profit of 2,327 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Hindustan Zinc said its total revenue from operations for the September quarter of FY26 stood at 8,549 crore, representing a year-on-year rise of 3.6%, compared to revenue of 8,252 crore reported in the September quarter of FY25. Sequentially, the company saw a 10% jump in revenue from the June 2025 quarter.

