Vedanta-owned Hindustan Zinc shares to be in focus on Tuesday on THIS capex update. Check details

Stock to watch: Mining major Vedanta-owned company Hindustan Zinc on Monday announced that the board of directors has approved a capex move to set up a reprocessing plant, according to an exchange filing on 18 August 2025. Shares of the company will be in focus of the stock market investors on Monday.

According to the filing data, Hindustan Zinc's board has approved setting up a 10 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) Tailings Reprocessing plant as the Zinc producer aims to double its capacity. The company will be spending up to ₹3,823 crore as capital expenditure (capex) with the aim of recovering metal from the tailing dumps.

"The Board of Directors of the Company at their Board meeting held today i.e., August 18, 2025, have approved setting up of a 10 MTPA Tailings Reprocessing plant as part of the Company’s overall 2X growth plan (i.e. doubling the capacity)," the company informed the BSE through its filing.

The company also claimed that this 'one of a kind' plant will help reduce the environmental footprint associated with traditional wet tailings disposal and also increase Hindustan Zinc's overall mineral recovery, in turn boosting sustainability.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Trend Hindustan Zinc shares closed 0.18% higher at ₹427.25 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹426.50 at the previous market close. The Vedanta-owned company announced its Capex update after the market operating hours on 18 August 2025.

Shares of the Zinc producer have given stock market investors more than 88% gains on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares are trading 14.06% lower in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost 4.06% in 2025 but is now trading 1.07% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Hindustan Zinc share price hit its 52-week high level at ₹575 on 30 October 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹378.65 on 3 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

The Vedanta-owned firm's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at over ₹1.8 lakh crore as of the stock market session on Monday, 18 August 2025.

