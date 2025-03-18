Mint Market

Vedanta-owned large-cap metals subsidiary fined over ₹10 lakh by BSE, NSE for THIS reason

Vedanta-owned mining companyHindustan Zinc was fined more than 10 lakh by BSE and NSE on Tuesday, March 18, for non-compliance. Shares closed higher after the stock market session. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published18 Mar 2025, 11:08 PM IST
Advertisement
Hindustan Zinc filed the penalty notice on the exchange on Tuesday, March 18.

Mining giant Vedanta-owned firm, Hindustan Zinc received an official penalty notice from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) over non-compliance of the number of independent directors on the firm's board, according to an exchange filing. 

Also Read | Crude oil outlook: Goldman Sachs lowers Brent year-end forecast; here’s why

“The Company has received a Notice from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on March 17, 2025, imposing a fine for non-compliance with Regulation 17(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. This pertains to the Composition of the Board of Directors regarding the shortfall of Independent Directors,” said Hindustan Zinc in the exchange filing.

Advertisement

According to the filing data, BSE and NSE has charged the company 5,42,800 each which includes GST. Total amount of the penalty amounts to 10,85,600 or 10.85 lakh. 

Also Read | Bajaj Auto reappoints Rajiv Bajaj as MD and CEO for 5 years

The company also mentioned that the company will not face an significant impact in its financial, operational, or other activities due to this monetary penalty.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price

Hindustan Zinc shares closed 0.30 per cent higher at 436.60 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to 435.30 at the previous market close. The announcement of the penalty notice was filed in the afternoon session of the Indian stock market.

Also Read | Rupee hits two-month high of 86.54 on softer US dollar: Where is it headed?

The Vedanta-owned mining company shares hit its 52-week high at 807 on May 22, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 289.50 on March 18, 2024, according to data collected from BSE.

Advertisement

Hindustan Zinc shares have given stock market investors more than 220 per cent returns in the last five years and nearly 48 per cent returns in the last one-year period. However, the shares are trading 1.72 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

In the last one month period, the shares have gained 6.80 per cent on the Indian stock market.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVedanta-owned large-cap metals subsidiary fined over ₹10 lakh by BSE, NSE for THIS reason
First Published:18 Mar 2025, 11:08 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App