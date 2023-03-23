Vedanta's Anil Agarwal said to weigh stake sale as last-resort option2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Agarwal is evaluating the possibility of divesting a less than 5% stake in the Mumbai-listed company
Indian tycoon Anil Agarwal is studying options including selling a minority stake in Vedanta Ltd. as he looks to shrink his commodities business empire’s massive debt load, according to people familiar with the matter.
