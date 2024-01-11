Vedanta's debt restructuring removes overhang, says Nuvama; upgrades stock to Buy, raises target
Vedanta Resources' successful debt restructuring removes an overhang on Vedanta stock, leading to a target price increase and a 'BUY' rating from brokerage house Nuvama Institutional Equities.
The successful debt restructuring at Vedanta parent company Vedanta Resources, according to a recent report from brokerage house Nuvama Institutional Equities, removes a significant overhang on Vedanta stock. Vedanta's target valuation should be increased, as supported by the debt restructuring. The brokerage upgrades the Vedanta stock to a "BUY" rating and raises the target price to ₹362 (from ₹265).
