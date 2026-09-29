Vedanta's demerger report card: Vedanta Iron to Vedanta Power - Who gained, who lagged since listing? Check real winner

Vedanta demerger report card: More than three months after listing of Vedanta demerger entities, the four entities emerging (and residual Vedanta Limited) out of the corporate action are showing different trajectory. Among them, Vedanta Aluminium Metal was the star performer on listing day, but the stellar listing was followed by back-to-back lower circuits.

With all five Vedanta Group companies completing more than three months of trading on BSE and NSE, let’s take a closer look on how Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Iron and Steel, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and Vedanta Limited have performed over the last three months.

Company Stock performance in 3 months Vedanta -8.80% Vedanta Oil and Gas 2.47% Vedanta Aluminium Metal -3.16% Vedanta Power -17.13% Vedanta Iron & Steel 1.6%

Vedanta Limited: Strong upward momentum in May, followed by sideways trading range Vedanta Limited demerger came into effect on record date, May 1, but the remaining four stocks were listed on June 15. Soon after the record date, Vedanta Limited saw strong upward momentum. But the broader market consolidation set in over subsequent months.

“Vedanta Limited initially experienced strong upward momentum during May, rallying toward ₹360 as immediate post-split value discovery took place. However, as broader market consolidation set in over subsequent months, the stock pulled back, entering a sideways trading range around ₹290 to ₹260,” stated Mayank Jain, Market Analyst, Share.Market by PhonePe.

Vedanta Aluminium: Stellar listing, steady decline Vedanta Aluminium Metal stood out as the star performer with strong listing day gain. THe stock listed at ₹522 per share, and it emerged as the largest carved-out entity by value. The aluminium stock closed 4.35% higher at ₹437.90 per share on BSE on Tuesday. Its share price value has declined 3.16% in three months, but has surged 7.8% in two weeks.

“Despite initial chart volatility, structural backward integration, including captive alumina and coal linkages, places the business in a position for margin recovery as global metal prices stabilise,” added Mayank Jain.

Vedanta Iron and Steel: Back-to-back upper circuits drove short-term outperformance Vedanta Iron and Steel stock closed 4.83% higher at ₹32.97 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹12,892.55 crore on Tuesday. The stock even hit an upper circuit of ₹33.02 per share on BSE today. Its share price value has surged 1.60% in three months.

“The broader trend remains bearish, but the stock is attempting to form a base around ₹30–31. RSI at 42.7 indicates some momentum recovery. Resistance is ₹33–33.5; a sustained move above ₹33.5 could strengthen the recovery,” stated Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Vedanta Power share price trend Vedanta Power stock closed 6.75% higher at ₹34.31 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹13,416.54 crore on Tuesday. The stock has declined 17.13% in three months, but has jumped 10.4% in one week.

According to Mayank Jain, the power business offers consistent utility-style earnings and low operational volatility during broader market downturns.

Vedanta Oil & Gas Vedanta Oil & Gas stock closed 2.28% higher at ₹34.07 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹13,322.69 crore on Tuesday. The stock has surged 2.47% in three months, but its share price value has declined 2.66% in one week.