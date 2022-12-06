Vedanta's high dividend payout to continue, says Edelweiss, raises target price1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 10:01 AM IST
- The brokerage house expects Vedanta Ltd to pay dividend per share (DPS) of ₹48/ ₹45 in FY24E/25E
Brokerage and research firm Edelweiss interacted with Vedanta (VEDL) to get an update on its ongoing expansion plans, parent’s deleveraging target and more. The highlights of which were - FY24 is the year of commissioning of the ongoing expansion in zinc, aluminium, alumina, coal; high dividend pay-out to continue in FY24 & FY25; focus on curbing carbon emissions at the forefront.