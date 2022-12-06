Vedanta's high dividend payout to continue, says Edelweiss, raises target price

“We believe, majority of the debt reduction at Vedanta Resources (VRL) level will be via dividends received from Vedanta. The company has been consistently paying higher dividend to repay VRL’s debt, in turn benefitting minority shareholders too. It earlier introduced a capital allocation policy, wherein, it states that it will pass on the entire dividend received from HZ within six months; additionally the company will pay a minimum 30% of its attributable profits (ex-HZ) as dividend," the note said.