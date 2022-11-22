Vedanta's interim dividend decision to be taken in board meet today2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 09:20 AM IST
- Vedanta's the record date for the purpose of the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as November 30
Vedanta's board of directors will meet on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, and will consider and approve the third interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23. A dividend means the distribution of surplus from the profits by a listed company to its shareholders.