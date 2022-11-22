Vedanta's interim dividend decision to be taken in board meet today

“The Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board") on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, will consider and approve Third Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23. Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Wednesday, November 30, 2022," Vedanta had informed in an exchange filing earlier this month.