Vedanta's board will meet this week on Friday, January 27, 2023 to consider and approve the fourth interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23, along with announcing its results for the third quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23). The company has already fixed the record date for the said dividend, if declared, as Saturday, February 4, 2023.

“Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) on Friday, January 27, 2023, will consider and approve Fourth Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23. Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Saturday, February 4, 2023," the company informed in an exchange filing on Monday.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Insider Trading Prohibition Code of the Company, the Trading Window shall continue to remain closed for dealing in securities of the Company for all Designated Persons till Sunday, January 29, 2023, it added.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited is engaged in mining and metals segment, involved in zinc-lead-silver, Iron ore, Steel, Copper, Aluminium, Power, Oil and Gas across India, South Africa and Namibia. The stock is up about 5% in a year.

Vedanta is known for returning cash to its shareholders through dividends that can be every quarter, year-end and occasional special dividend. Its first interim dividend of ₹31.5 per equity share for FY23 to shareholders was paid in May last year. It paid the second interim dividend of ₹19.5 per share in July 2022, and third of ₹17.50 per share in November 2022.

Vedanta has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹81.5 per share in the last 12 months, which at the current share price results in a dividend yield of 24.76%.