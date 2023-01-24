Vedanta to mull 4th interim dividend on equity shares this week. Check record date2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 02:10 PM IST
- Vedanta has fixed the record date for the said dividend, if declared, as Saturday, February 4, 2023
Vedanta's board will meet this week on Friday, January 27, 2023 to consider and approve the fourth interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23, along with announcing its results for the third quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23). The company has already fixed the record date for the said dividend, if declared, as Saturday, February 4, 2023.
