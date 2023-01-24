“Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) on Friday, January 27, 2023, will consider and approve Fourth Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23. Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Saturday, February 4, 2023," the company informed in an exchange filing on Monday.