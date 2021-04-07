Vedanta’s sweetened open offer gets 58% of investor bids

Minority investors offered about 58% of the 651 million shares Vedanta Resources Ltd. is seeking to buy back, exchange data showed at 3:30 p.m. in Mumbai on Wednesday, the last day of the open offer. Vedanta Resources, which owns a little more than half of the Mumbai-listed company, is seeking to buy the shares from investors to take its holding closer to the 90% it requires before it can delist the stock.

