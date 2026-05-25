Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO allotment expected today: Here's how to check status

The Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO allotment is expected today, May 25, after receiving nearly 35 times overall subscription. Retail investors will be allotted shares on a proportional basis, with refunds starting May 26. The IPO price was fixed at 77 per share, with a listing date of May 27.

A Ksheerasagar
Published25 May 2026, 05:53 PM IST
The issue was open for subscription from May 20 to May 22. The IPO price band was fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77 per share.
The issue was open for subscription from May 20 to May 22. The IPO price band was fixed at ₹77 per share.(Photo: Pixabay)

The Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO allotment is expected to be finalised today, May 25. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Bigshare Services, or on the BSE website.

The 25.59 crore IPO received a strong response from investors, getting subscribed nearly 35 times overall. The non-institutional investors (NII) segment was oversubscribed 64 times, while the retail investors’ portion and the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) quota were subscribed 28 times and 24.46 times, respectively.

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allotted to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Investors who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to begin on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Shares allotted to successful bidders will be credited to their demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to list on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative listing date of May 27, 2026.

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO details

The issue was open for subscription from May 20 to May 22. The IPO price band was fixed at 77 per share. The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO stands at 6 per share, indicating that the stock could list at a premium of nearly 8% over the issue price.

The GMP reflects the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, investors should note that GMP is only an early indicator and should not be considered the sole basis for investment decisions.

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Steps to check Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO allotment status online on the registrar’s website

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bigshare Services to check the Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO allotment status.

https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2: Select any one of the available servers.

Step 3: Choose “Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO” from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu. (The company name will appear only after the allotment status is released.)

Step 4: Select any one of the available options — application number/CAF number, demat account number, beneficiary ID, or PAN number.

Step 5: Enter the required details based on the selected option.

Step 6: Click on the “Search” button to view the allotment status.

Steps to check IPO allotment status on the BSE website

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the official BSE website.

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select ‘Equity.’

Step 3: Choose the IPO name from the dropdown menu under ‘Issue Name.’

Step 4: Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Complete the captcha verification by clicking on “I am not a robot,” then click on the “Submit” button. The allotment status will appear on the screen.

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About Vegorama Punjabi Angithi

The company initially operated as a cloud kitchen and takeaway service provider, focusing on delivering vegetarian North Indian and other cuisines directly to customers’ homes.

By 2020, the company had established itself as a prominent player in the cloud kitchen segment, successfully fulfilling thousands of orders across multiple outlets. In 2021, it expanded its operations by introducing corporate thali services targeting bulk orders from corporates.

This marked the company’s entry into institutional catering, helping diversify its revenue streams beyond the traditional cloud kitchen and takeaway business model.

Also Read | AI firm C5i revives IPO plans, eyes ₹1,200 crore raise amid sector momentum

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

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