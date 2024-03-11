Vehicle finance NBFCs to see strong performance, says Kotak Equities; upgrades Cholamandalam, Shriram Finance to ‘Buy’
Kotak Equities expects vehicle sales growth to moderate to 3-9%, while core segment growth to decline 200-1,200 basis points (bps) in FY2025 from current levels. Moreover, credit cost is also expected to remain muted at 1.1% - 2.1% for all players.
The vehicle financing non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are expected to perform well with net interest income growth in FY25 expected to be driven by income buoyancy and product diversification, analysts said.
