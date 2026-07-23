Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits 20% upper circuit after Q1FY27 results

Shares of small-cap Vellora Impact were locked in a 20% upper circuit in Thursday's trade, 23 July, defying the weak market trend as the strong buying stemmed after the company reported a sharp turnaround in the June quarter, driven by a strong contribution from its agriculture business.

The company posted a net profit of ₹7.90 crore, compared with a net loss of ₹2.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, profit also surged from ₹0.21 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter.

The company's revenue from operations soared to ₹141.92 crore during the quarter, a massive jump from ₹1.17 crore in the preceding March quarter and ₹1.17 crore in the year-ago period.

As there was no other income during the quarter, total income also stood at ₹141.92 crore, compared with ₹1.29 crore in the previous quarter and ₹1.17 crore in Q1 FY26.

On the operating front, total expenses increased sharply to ₹134.02 crore from ₹3.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, largely on account of a significant rise in the purchase of stock-in-trade, which stood at ₹135.66 crore.

Despite the higher cost base, the company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹7.90 crore, against a loss before tax of ₹2.19 crore in the year-ago period. Since the company did not report any tax expense for the quarter, profit after tax remained at ₹7.90 crore.

The company's financial performance was almost entirely driven by its agriculture segment, which generated revenue of ₹141.92 crore during the quarter. The segment also reported an EBITDA of ₹7.98 crore and a profit before tax of ₹7.90 crore.

According to the segment reporting, the company had total assets of ₹74.51 crore as of June 30, 2026, all attributable to its agriculture business.

Vellora Impact share price trend The company's shares have remained volatile since hitting an all-time high in January, declining to multi-month lows and erasing a significant portion of their earlier gains. Although the stock has attempted a recovery in recent months, it continues to trade well below its record high.

With today's rally, the stock has turned positive for the year-to-date, gaining around 10%. However, it remains largely flat over the past one year. Despite the recent volatility, its long-term performance remains strong, with the stock delivering returns of nearly 100% over the last five years.

According to the Trendlyne shareholding data, retail investors hold around 97% of the company's equity, making them the dominant shareholder category.