Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits 20% upper circuit after Q1FY27 results

Shares of small-cap Vellora Impact were locked in a 20% upper circuit in Thursday's trade, 23 July, defying the weak market trend as the strong buying stemmed after the company reported a sharp turnaround in the June quarter, driven by a strong contribution from its agriculture business.

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The company posted a net profit of ₹7.90 crore, compared with a net loss of ₹2.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, profit also surged from ₹0.21 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter.

The company's revenue from operations soared to ₹141.92 crore during the quarter, a massive jump from ₹1.17 crore in the preceding March quarter and ₹1.17 crore in the year-ago period.

As there was no other income during the quarter, total income also stood at ₹141.92 crore, compared with ₹1.29 crore in the previous quarter and ₹1.17 crore in Q1 FY26.

On the operating front, total expenses increased sharply to ₹134.02 crore from ₹3.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, largely on account of a significant rise in the purchase of stock-in-trade, which stood at ₹135.66 crore.

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Despite the higher cost base, the company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹7.90 crore, against a loss before tax of ₹2.19 crore in the year-ago period. Since the company did not report any tax expense for the quarter, profit after tax remained at ₹7.90 crore.

The company's financial performance was almost entirely driven by its agriculture segment, which generated revenue of ₹141.92 crore during the quarter. The segment also reported an EBITDA of ₹7.98 crore and a profit before tax of ₹7.90 crore.

According to the segment reporting, the company had total assets of ₹74.51 crore as of June 30, 2026, all attributable to its agriculture business.

Vellora Impact share price trend The company's shares have remained volatile since hitting an all-time high in January, declining to multi-month lows and erasing a significant portion of their earlier gains. Although the stock has attempted a recovery in recent months, it continues to trade well below its record high.

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With today's rally, the stock has turned positive for the year-to-date, gaining around 10%. However, it remains largely flat over the past one year. Despite the recent volatility, its long-term performance remains strong, with the stock delivering returns of nearly 100% over the last five years.

According to the Trendlyne shareholding data, retail investors hold around 97% of the company's equity, making them the dominant shareholder category.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.