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Small-cap stock under ₹50 hits 20% upper circuit after Q1FY27 results

Vellora Impact's shares surged 20% after reporting a net profit of 7.90 crore in Q1 FY27, reversing last year's loss. Revenue soared to 141.92 crore, primarily from its agriculture segment, driving strong results despite increased expenses.

A Ksheerasagar
Published23 Jul 2026, 03:12 PM IST
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The company's shares have remained volatile since hitting an all-time high in January, declining to multi-month lows and erasing a significant portion of their earlier gains.
The company's shares have remained volatile since hitting an all-time high in January, declining to multi-month lows and erasing a significant portion of their earlier gains.(Pixabay)
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Shares of small-cap Vellora Impact were locked in a 20% upper circuit in Thursday's trade, 23 July, defying the weak market trend as the strong buying stemmed after the company reported a sharp turnaround in the June quarter, driven by a strong contribution from its agriculture business.

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The company posted a net profit of 7.90 crore, compared with a net loss of 2.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, profit also surged from 0.21 crore reported in the March 2026 quarter.

The company's revenue from operations soared to 141.92 crore during the quarter, a massive jump from 1.17 crore in the preceding March quarter and 1.17 crore in the year-ago period.

As there was no other income during the quarter, total income also stood at 141.92 crore, compared with 1.29 crore in the previous quarter and 1.17 crore in Q1 FY26.

On the operating front, total expenses increased sharply to 134.02 crore from 3.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, largely on account of a significant rise in the purchase of stock-in-trade, which stood at 135.66 crore.

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Despite the higher cost base, the company reported a profit before tax (PBT) of 7.90 crore, against a loss before tax of 2.19 crore in the year-ago period. Since the company did not report any tax expense for the quarter, profit after tax remained at 7.90 crore.

The company's financial performance was almost entirely driven by its agriculture segment, which generated revenue of 141.92 crore during the quarter. The segment also reported an EBITDA of 7.98 crore and a profit before tax of 7.90 crore.

According to the segment reporting, the company had total assets of 74.51 crore as of June 30, 2026, all attributable to its agriculture business.

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Vellora Impact share price trend

The company's shares have remained volatile since hitting an all-time high in January, declining to multi-month lows and erasing a significant portion of their earlier gains. Although the stock has attempted a recovery in recent months, it continues to trade well below its record high.

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With today's rally, the stock has turned positive for the year-to-date, gaining around 10%. However, it remains largely flat over the past one year. Despite the recent volatility, its long-term performance remains strong, with the stock delivering returns of nearly 100% over the last five years.

According to the Trendlyne shareholding data, retail investors hold around 97% of the company's equity, making them the dominant shareholder category.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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