Venezuela stock market surges 50% in a day— Why are investors cheering the capture of Nicolas Maduro by US?

Venezuela's stock market cheered the US raid on the Latin American country over the weekend to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, with the Caracas Stock Exchange recording a massive run-up in the last two days.

After surging 16% on Monday, the Caracas Stock Exchange's IBC index jumped another 50% on Tuesday, January 6, taking the two-day rise to 75%.

The IBC index rose to a high of 3,910.42 in the last trading session and ended the day at 3,896.77, a jump of 50.01%. The index has added almost 162% in a month and a massive 2,979% in a year, far eclipsing the returns given by any major stock markets or commodities.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro remains in a New York jail facing US drug-trafficking and related charges. Meanwhile, opposition leader María Corina Machado has said she plans to return to Venezuela soon to lead the country

What's driving the IBC index? It must be noted that the sharp gains in the Venezuelan stock market are being influenced by two main reasons: low liquidity and hopes of a regime change.

Equities are exhibiting outsized gains because the Caracas market is illiquid, shallow, and sentiment-dominated. When marginal buyers re-enter, price discovery becomes discontinuous—large percentage jumps are a function of structure as much as optimism, highlighted Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVAsset PMS.

Moreover, these sharp moves also reflect a regime-risk repricing, not a sudden improvement in fundamentals.

"It is a historical moment for the Venezuelan economy, with a clear regime change taking place. Whenever there is a regime change, it can be positive for capital markets and business entrepreneurs. People also expect more liberalised policies, which is why the index is rallying," explained Kranthi Bathini of Wealthmills Securities.

Dasani said that markets are reacting to the perception that a Trump-led transition framework could rapidly unlock three long-blocked channels: sanctions recalibration, oil-sector normalisation, and a credible path to sovereign and PDVSA debt resolution.

For assets that have been priced for political paralysis, even a partial probability of change materially lifts expected recovery values, he said. It is visible in the rally in Venezuelan bonds.

According to a CNBC report, Venezuela fell into default in late 2017 after failing to make payments on overseas bonds issued by both the government and its state-owned oil producer PDVSA. Investors believe that a faster political transition and a clearer route to asset recovery could release value that has been frozen for almost ten years.

Bloomberg's report last November pegged $160 billion in outstanding obligations, including those to private bondholders, arbitration awards, company debts and loans from China. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has estimated Venezuela's annual inflation could end the year at 548%.

In a related development, US President Donald Trump announced a deal for the United States to import up to $2 billion worth of Venezuelan crude oil, a move expected to boost supply for the world’s largest oil consumer.

Dasni said that oil is the fulcrum. "Any credible signal of accelerated re-entry by international operators improves the hard-currency outlook and anchors the broader repricing. That said, the rally is binary-risk heavy. Execution hurdles—legal disputes, governance capacity, security, and timelines for sanctions relief—can quickly convert euphoria into volatility," Dasani cautioned.

