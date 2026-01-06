President Donald Trump’s intervention in Venezuela is shaking up Wall Street—but investors aren’t expecting it to derail the rally. Markets remain focused on domestic economic strength, supportive fiscal and monetary policy, and artificial-intelligence-driven earnings growth that many believe can extend the bull market into a fourth year.
Venezuela won’t derail the rally. Here’s what might.
SummaryPresident Trump’s intervention in Venezuela carries risks, but market fundamentals remain solid.
