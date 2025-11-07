Venky's Q2 Results: Firm posts net loss of ₹27 crore vs profit a year ago amid challenges in poultry segment

Venky's (India) Limited, a prominent player in the poultry and animal health sectors, has reported a loss for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, according to an exchange filing. The company recorded a net loss of ₹2,653 lakhs for the quarter, a significant downturn from the profit of ₹776 lakhs reported in the same period last year.

This financial setback is attributed to various market challenges, particularly in the poultry segment, which faced lower realisations from the sale of day-old chicks and grown-up birds.

The company's total income for the quarter stood at ₹81,123 lakhs, a slight decrease of 7.5% from the previous quarter's ₹87,752 lakhs. However, the figure rose from ₹78,423 lakh reported in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations was reported at ₹80,087 lakhs, down from ₹86,583 lakhs in the preceding quarter but higher than ₹77,420 lakhs in the same quarter last year.

Despite these challenges, the animal health products segment showed satisfactory performance, while the oilseed segment continued its steady improvement.

Venky's financial performance was impacted by several factors, including the cost of materials consumed, which rose to ₹60,807 lakhs from ₹53,175 lakhs in the same quarter last year. Other expenses also increased slightly to ₹11,758 lakhs. The earnings per share for the quarter stood at a negative ₹18.83, reflecting the company's challenging financial position during this period.

Segment-wise performance The company's segment-wise performance revealed that the poultry and poultry products segment experienced a loss before tax and interest of ₹5,831 lakhs, compared to a loss of ₹566 lakhs in the previous quarter and ₹243 crore in the same period a year ago. However, the animal health products segment reported a profit before tax and interest of ₹2,121 lakhs, and the oilseed segment also contributed positively with a profit of ₹1,018 lakhs.

Venky's balance sheet as of September 30, 2025, showed total assets of ₹2,10,814 lakhs, up from ₹2,07,034 lakhs at the end of the previous fiscal year.