Venky's shares tumble, hit two-month low as bird flu hits stock market

Shares of India's biggest poultry producer -- Venky's -- dropped more than 4% on Thursday the lowest level in two months after an outbreak of avian influenza or bird flu was reported in four states.

The bird flu scare has already hit small shopkeepers and may impact the supply of bigger businesses like Venky’s.

Venky's shares fell for the fourth straight day on Thursday and were trading at ₹1,515.95, down 2.85%, after hitting a low of 1495.10 rupees earlier in the day.

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, was reported so far in four states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala -- the federal government said in a statement.

The Centre has issued advisories to curtail the spread of the infection in poultry ducks, chickens, crows and migratory birds.

However, the Department of Animal Husbandry has assured that no human case of avian influenza has been reported so far. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has deployed multi-disciplinary teams to avian influenza affected Alappuzha and Kottayam Districts in Kerala and Panchkula district in Haryana.

Kerala has started culling chickens and ducks to contain the virus, while Madhya Pradesh has banned imports of poultry products from Kerala for 10 days.

On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh government decided to authorise district magistrates to impose a temporary ban on trading with poultry firms based in South Indian states if the need arises.

Indian soybean futures fell more than 1% on Thursday on fears demand for soymeal from the poultry industry could falter due to the bird flu outbreak.

