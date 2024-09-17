Ventive Hospitality’s IPO announcement was timed perfectly. But not for investors. | Stock Market News

Ventive's IPO announcement was timed perfectly. But not for investors.
Summary
- As tailwinds in the hotel industry are starting to slow down, Ventive’s promoters have found the perfect opportunity to cash out while the exuberance in the stock market is still high, industry experts and analysts told Mint.
“Strike while the iron is hot," the saying goes. Ventive Hospitality’s recent announcement of an initial public offering (IPO) exemplifies this, as it comes amid a boom in the domestic IPO market and an upcycle in the hotel industry. The company plans to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through a fresh issue of shares.