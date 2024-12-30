Ventive Hospitality share price lists at ₹718.15 on BSE, a 12% premium

Ventive Hospitality's IPO raised ₹ 1,600 crore, opening at a significant premium on the BSE. The company operates 11 luxury properties and relies heavily on third-party operators, which could pose reputational risks despite strong financial performance.

Ventive Hospitality share price made a decent debut on Monday, December 30, as the stock was listed at a nearly 12 per cent premium on the BSE at ₹718.15. Ventive Hospitality share price opened at ₹718.15, up 11.7 per cent, against its issue price of ₹ 643. The stock soon extended gains and touched the level of ₹732. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the NSE, Ventive Hospitality share price opened 11.4 per cent higher at ₹716 and touched the level of ₹732.80.

Around 10:05 AM, the stock traded at ₹717.85 on the BSE and ₹716.45 on the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock's listing was broadly in line with grey market expectations. The grey market premium (GMP) of the stock Monday morning was ₹68, which indicated the stock could be listed at a premium of nearly 11 per cent.

Ventive Hospitality IPO details The Ventive Hospitality IPO opened for subscription on Friday, December 20, and concluded on Tuesday, December 24. Share allotment was finalised on Thursday, December 26. It was an entirely new issue of 2.49 crore shares to raise ₹1,600 crore.

JM Financial Limited, Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book-running lead managers of the IPO, while KFin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Akriti Mehrotra, a research analyst at StoxBox, pointed out that Ventive Hospitality operates 11 luxury properties, including flagship hotels like JW Marriott Pune and The Ritz-Carlton Pune, benefiting from strong partnerships with global brands such as Marriott and Hilton. However, its reliance on third-party operators for 78 per cent of its keys exposes it to reputational risks.

"Ventive also generates 41 per cent of its revenue from annuity assets, providing stable cash flows. With a strong financial track record, including a 44 per cent revenue CAGR, and plans for expansion, we recommend holding shares for medium to long-term growth," said Mehrotra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read all market-related news here