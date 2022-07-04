Ventura gives buy tag to these 3 stocks. Sees up to 65% returns in long term4 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 02:22 PM IST
- Ventura is expecting 55 per cent return from SKF India shares in long term
Amid weakness in secondary markets, positional investors are busy scanning quality stocks available at discounted price. However, some stocks have managed to deliver stellar return despite weakness in stock market. For example, Jamna Auto Industries shares. This share has given 25 per cent return in 2022 whereas some quality stocks like SKF India has remained sideways losing mere 1.60 per cent in YTD time.