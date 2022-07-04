Ventura gives buy tag to these 3 stocks. Sees up to 65% returns in long term

Muthoot Finance: "The stock price started its downtrend from ₹1446 (March 2022) to ₹961 (June 22). Continuous Lower tops and bottoms were formed during the downtrend. Keltner Channel is formed by set of two AVERAGE TRUE RANGE (ATR) VALUES above & below a defined EMA. Possibility of Reversal arises when Price moves above the channel and the channel itself turns its previous direction. These conditions have been formed in the above chart. The KST, Demand Index & MACD Indicators have generated a Primary buy signal," Ventura report says.