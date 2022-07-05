Venture capital feels the stock market’s pain
- Some companies are delaying IPOs as valuations fall and money gets tighter
The rout in the stock market has cast a shadow over the private-equity market, with valuations tumbling for many companies and some delaying plans to go public.
“Fears over the falling stock market, inflation and a potential U.S. recession have spilled over to the venture-capital industry, and multiples on mid- and late-stage valuations are rapidly compressing," says Asheem Chandna, a partner at Greylock Partners.
Valuations aren’t down across the board. But venture capitalists say the situation is worsening for many companies as investors become more selective. “There is a flight to quality among investors," says Andy Areitio, general partner at TheVentureCity, a global startup fund.
Mr. Chandna says companies’ business plans are getting more scrutiny and investors are looking for more evidence of financial health. “They are not solely valuing companies on revenue-growth projections; they are looking harder at a venture’s free cash flow," he says.
Deal-making has slowed overall. U.S. venture-capital funds invested about $47.5 billion in 2,251 deals during the second quarter through June 15, versus about $70 billion in 3,369 deals in the first quarter, according to CB Insights. And in the secondary market for private equity, Forge Data says 55% of the equity offered for sale on its trading platform in May was offered at a discount to the companies’ valuations per share, compared with 47% in March and 35% in January.
Some venture capitalists say they are advising companies in their portfolios to shore up their balance sheets and focus on sustained growth to weather the economic turbulence ahead. Some companies are delaying plans for initial public offerings of stock.
“Right now the timing is not right for us to consider going public," says Naveen Jain, founder and CEO of Viome Life Sciences Inc., a maker of at-home tests for cancer and for gut and immune-system health. “We were exploring different SPAC [special-purpose acquisition companies] and IPO options earlier this year, but now we decided to wait and see how the market will evolve."
Some venture capitalists are also rethinking their strategies. Falling valuations for many midstage and late-stage companies may prompt some cash-rich venture-capital funds to pour more money into earlier-stage companies to diversify their portfolio risk, says Jordan Levy, managing partnerof SoftBank Capital NY and managing partner of Seed Capital Partners, an early-stage venture-capital fund.
But so far that hasn’t helped some early-stage companies. JonPaul Vega, co-founder and chief executive of Souq G-Commerce, an information and trading platform for owners of assets in web-based videogames, can attest to that. In early June, Souq closed a $3.3 million pre-seed round of financing, falling short of the company’s original funding goal. “We originally hoped to raised $4 million to fund beta development and the launch of our product, but over the last four months the landscape got more difficult, so we decided to close the round," he says.
Joe DeWulf, co-founder and CEO of Novel, didn’t fare that well. In April he began a hunt for $1.5 million in pre-seed financing to expand a platform that lets brands add clickable action to video, including shopping. But he was turned down by 40 early-stage venture funds. “We learned during these hard times you have to get creative," he says. “We turned to our loyal customers and angels for finance and raised $500,000."
The bottom line: For many companies, raising capital will take longer and founders will have to adjust in this constrained environment. “Now is not the time to hide under your desk," says Samir Kaul, a founding partner and managing director of Khosla Ventures. “It’s the time to be clever, shore up your balance sheet and prepare for an 18-month slowdown."
