Venture capital feels the stock market’s pain

But so far that hasn’t helped some early-stage companies. JonPaul Vega, co-founder and chief executive of Souq G-Commerce, an information and trading platform for owners of assets in web-based videogames, can attest to that. In early June, Souq closed a $3.3 million pre-seed round of financing, falling short of the company’s original funding goal. “We originally hoped to raised $4 million to fund beta development and the launch of our product, but over the last four months the landscape got more difficult, so we decided to close the round," he says.