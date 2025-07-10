Venture capital firms bet big on gambling. Now they’re banking on addictions.
Nick Devor , Barrons 5 min read 10 Jul 2025, 12:19 PM IST
Summary
U.S. VC firms have invested $2 billion in gambling businesses since 2018. At least six of the firms are simultaneously betting on problem gambling treatments.
Alumni Ventures got in early on the sports betting trend. In 2017, the New Hampshire–based venture-capital firm was part of an initial round of investment that raised $2 million for Sleeper, a fantasy sports and betting app. Four years later, Sleeper was valued at $400 million. This past August, Alumni made a new bet—this time on gambling addiction treatment, investing $1.5 million in Kindbridge Behavioral Health.
