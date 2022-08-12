Venture capital’s cash stockpile swells amid slowdown4 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused venture firms, in particular, are sitting on mountains of cash
Venture-capital firms are sitting on a record cash pile. Their so-called dry powder—money raised but not deployed—has increased by more than $100 billion worldwide since the end of last year, reaching almost $539 billion in July, according to data firm Preqin Ltd.