Venture firms’ strategy of holding stocks for longer backfires during market rout5 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 06:09 PM IST
Startup investors that held off on exiting investments after their IPOs are left to rue the decision
Startup investors that held off on exiting investments after their IPOs are left to rue the decision
Venture-capital firms that deployed a new strategy of holding stocks for longer have come to regret it amid last year’s market rout.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started