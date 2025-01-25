Venture Global's shares opened nearly 4% below their initial public offering price in a subdued NYSE debut on Friday, giving the LNG exporter a valuation of $58.2 billion and reinforcing the cautious approach of investors to new listings.

The IPO was expected to be the first blockbuster listing of 2025, as well as a litmus test for the appetite for energy companies under the Trump administration.

Arlington, Virginia-based Venture Global had already sharply lowered its valuation when it sold shares in the IPO on Thursday, settling for a price tag nearly 45% lower than the $110 billion it had aimed for earlier.

It sold 70 million shares to raise $1.75 billion, much lower than its initial plan to raise as much as $2.3 billion.

Investors and analysts said the initial target was 'lofty' and expressed concerns over its estimates for long-term profit and ongoing legal battles.

The company's stock began trading at $24.05, compared with the IPO price of $25.

"I don't think the investors were fully convinced that it commanded a multiple double that of its closest competitor," said Aakarsh Rattan Ramchandani, chief analyst and strategy officer at research firm Bigdata.com.

Still, Venture Global will be one of the largest energy companies listed in the U.S., having surpassed rival Cheniere Energyand high-profile players such as Occidental Petroleum

and Marathon Petroleum.

"Venture operates in a complex business that might appeal to a smaller subset of investors than some large IPOs," said Nicholas Einhorn, director of research at IPO-focused Renaissance Capital.

Global LNG demand has risen in recent years amid a shift toward cleaner energy, with the U.S. emerging as a major supplier to both European and Asian countries.

After his inauguration earlier this week, President Donald Trump issued an order to resume processing export permit applications for new LNG projects.

"We will drill baby, drill," he said, outlining a plan to maximize U.S. oil and gas production by declaring a national energy emergency, removing excessive regulations and withdrawing the U.S. from a global climate change agreement.

LARGEST LNG IPO IN HISTORY

Venture Global's share sale marks the biggest IPO ever by an LNG company globally, according to Dealogic data. It is the third-largest energy and utility sector listing in the U.S. since 1995.

"The high market cap reflects the company's ambitious development plans," Einhorn of Renaissance Capital said. "The company will definitely need to raise more capital over time, both equity and debt, to finance its growth plans."

Rising commodity prices and optimism for pro-energy sector policies under the new Republican administration are also expected to drive a recovery in energy sector IPOs in 2025. The capital-intensive sector was among the slowest in U.S. IPO activity last year.

There were only six energy sector IPOs in 2024, raising nearly $800 million—a small fraction of the broader market where 150 companies collectively raised $29.6 billion, according to data from Renaissance Capital.

"For energy and LNG companies, as we are seeing with Venture Global, achieving those very high premiums at IPO is proving more challenging, particularly when measured against established public market peers," said Josef Schuster, CEO of IPO-focused investment indexes, IPOX.

Venture Global began generating revenue in 2022 when its first facility, Calcasieu Pass, started producing superchilled gas.

But it is locked in contract disputes with customers such as BP Shell and Edison over non-receipt of cargoes due to lengthy testing and optimizing process before commercial operation.

Venture Global has said that since the Calcasieu facility was still in the commissioning phase, the company is not yet obliged to fulfill the long-term contracts.