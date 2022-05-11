Venus Pipes and Tubes IPO: Bonanza gives 'buy' tag to the public issue

Venus Pipes and Tubes IPO (Initial Public Offering) opened for subscription today and it will remain open for bidding till 13th May 2022. By 1:44 PM on day 1 of bidding, the public issue of stainless steel pipes and tubes manufacturer has been subscribed 1.60 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 2.87 times. AS per the market observers, shares of Venus Pipes are available at a premium of ₹40 in grey market today that means Venus Pipes and Tubes IPO GMP today is ₹40.

