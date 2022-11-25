Multibagger stock gives over 103% return in 6 months since IPO. Brokerage raises target price2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 11:44 AM IST
- The multibagger stock has rallied more than 103% from its IPO issue price
Venus Pipes and Tubes Ltd reported higher‐than‐expected EBITDA primarily due to higher volume and realisation. With new capacities Venus Pipes is set to become 2nd largest stainless steel manufacturer in India, as per brokerage Centrum which expects the company's volume to grow by 32% CAGR over FY22‐FY25E.