Newly listed stock rallies 92% in 4 months since market debut. Brokerage sees strong upside2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 11:47 AM IST
- Venus Pipes shares made their stock market debut in May this year
Listen to this article
Venus Pipes and Tubes is in the process of increasing capacity by 2.8x to 33.6ktpa (to become 2nd largest SS producer) as well as backward integrating by Q1FY24E, which will aid margin expansion. Currently, blended EBITDA margins are around 1,000 bps lower as against Ratnamani Pipes (RMTL, market leader), said brokerage and research firm Centrum in a note.