Veon’s Investor Shah Capital Urges Changes to Boost Share Price

Shah Capital Management, one of Veon Ltd.’s shareholders, has urged the wireless operator to list Ukraine’s largest mobile company Kyivstar and buy back shares to boost its stock performance.

Bloomberg
Updated21 Oct 2024, 11:43 PM IST
Veon’s Investor Shah Capital Urges Changes to Boost Share Price
Veon’s Investor Shah Capital Urges Changes to Boost Share Price

Shah Capital Management, one of Veon Ltd.’s shareholders, has urged the wireless operator to list Ukraine’s largest mobile company Kyivstar and buy back shares to boost its stock performance.

Shah Capital pushed for the listing of Kyivstar on the Nasdaq while citing the potential of “being the sole Ukrainian investment theme on the US equity market,” according to an Oct. 18 dated letter sent to Veon’s management. The North Carolina-based firm owns about 7% stake in Veon.

Veon operates across six markets including Ukraine, Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is in the midst of delisting its shares from Euronext Amsterdam, resulting in a sole listing on Nasdaq. The company this month also said it is moving its headquarters from Amsterdam to Dubai to be closer to its key markets. 

Shah Capital said Veon “should trade at a substantially higher valuation compared to its emerging market telecom peers.” The firm also suggested Veon to publicly list its Pakistan unit Jazz or digital financial services provider JazzCash in Karachi or Dubai.

Veon said it shares Shah Capital’s assessment that its current share price indicates potential for further improvement. “We are evaluating options to crystallize the value of our businesses and the assets which we own, including through initial public offerings of some of our companies when relevant,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Veon is considering a listing for its unit Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, Chief Executive Officer Kaan Terzioglu told Bloomberg News in January. He identified Kyiv, Warsaw and London as potential venues for an IPO as soon as next year. 

The company is also evaluating an IPO for Jazz and will make a decision within a year, Terzioglu said in a separate interview with Bloomberg in August.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:43 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsVeon’s Investor Shah Capital Urges Changes to Boost Share Price

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

547.85
03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.85 (-0.15%)

HDFC Bank share price

1,728.80
03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
47.65 (2.83%)

Tata Steel share price

155.00
03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-0.3 (-0.19%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

245.70
03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.3 (-0.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tech Mahindra share price

1,701.10
03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
13.1 (0.78%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,842.50
03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-14.7 (-0.79%)

National Aluminium Company share price

229.70
03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-2.3 (-0.99%)

JM Financial share price

147.15
03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-11.55 (-7.28%)
More from 52 Week High

Heg share price

459.80
03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-37 (-7.45%)

JM Financial share price

147.15
03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-11.55 (-7.28%)

Tata Consumer share price

1,016.45
03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-78.2 (-7.14%)

Aether Industries share price

862.40
03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
-63.2 (-6.83%)
More from Top Losers

Tata Chemicals share price

1,188.45
03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
100.5 (9.24%)

Indigo Paints share price

1,655.15
03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
89.85 (5.74%)

Bajaj Auto share price

10,500.55
03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
437.45 (4.35%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,800.00
03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
113.5 (4.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,425.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,431.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,583.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,435.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.