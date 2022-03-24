Online learning platform Veranda Learnings Solutions will launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 29 March and will remain open till 31 March. The company has fixed the price band at ₹130-137 per share.

In November last year, Veranda has filed draft IPO papers with market regulator Sebi. The issue includes a fresh offer of up to ₹200 crore worth equity shares.

Veranda said it will use the net proceeds towards funding the pare debt, retirement of acquisition consideration of Edureka, and also growth initiatives.

The company also said that not less than 75% of the net offer would be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), up to 15% to non-institutional bidders and not more than 10 per cent to retail individual bidders.

Veranda is into the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals and corporate employees. Systematix Corporate Services Limited is the manager to the offer.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

