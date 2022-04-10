Shares of Veranda Learning are going to hit Dalal Street on 11th April 2022 i.e. on Monday. As per the information available on BSE website, Veranda Learning IPO listing date is 11th April 2022 and the stock will be listed in ‘T’ group of securities in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on above-mentioned time.

According to stock market experts, Veranda Learning share price may have a 'muted listing' as it is a loss-making company that may lack investors' interest after share listing. They are of the opinion that the public issue may open in the range of ₹150 to ₹160 apiece levels, delivering 10-15 per cent premium to the IPO allottees.

Speaking on Veranda Learning IPO listing price forecast; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Company is a loss-making venture but it is listing in 'T' category. So, I am expecting some premium for the allottees. However, much will depend on the market sentiment. In case of negative sentiment at Dalal Street, Veranda Learning shares may open at around ₹150 apiece levels whereas in the case of positive sentiments, it may open around ₹160 apiece levels."

Expecting muted to discounted listing of Veranda Learning shares; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited said, "Veranda Learning is a loss making company and in recent years, investors have burnt a lot of money after investing in such loss-making unicorns and tech companies. So, I am not expecting much for the allottees as the issue is priced expensively as well."

Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "Veranda Learning share price may have flat to minor discounted opening as fundamentals of the company are quite dull. Fresh investor may not show interest in the stock post listing and it may tumble after profit-booking trigger among the allottees."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

