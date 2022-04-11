Veranda Learning share price may have a 'flat' opening, say experts

On why allottees can expect premium from Veranda Learning IPO listing; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd shares are listing in 'Trade to Trade' category and hence short selling won't be possible in the counter. So, there can be either fresh buying or profit-booking in then counter post-listing. Therefore, in case of weak market sentiments, I am expecting this stock to list around ₹150 per share levels whereas in the case of strong market sentiments, it may list around ₹160 apiece levels. So, an allottees can expect around 10 per cent to 15 per cent listing premium from Veranda Learning share listing."