Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Veranda Learning shares list at premium on BSE

Veranda Learning shares list at premium on BSE

Kalpathi S Suresh, Executive Director & Chairman, Veranda Learning along with Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE and others ring the opening bell to mark the listing of Veranda Learning 
1 min read . 10:16 AM IST Livemint

  • Veranda Learning IPO was subscribed 3.53 times on the last day of its three-day public issue

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shares of Veranda Learnings Solutions Ltd made their stock market debut on Monday with the stock trading at 157 apiece on the BSE, a premium of over 14% as compared to its IPO issue price of 137 per share. 

Shares of Veranda Learnings Solutions Ltd made their stock market debut on Monday with the stock trading at 157 apiece on the BSE, a premium of over 14% as compared to its IPO issue price of 137 per share. 

The initial public offering (IPO) of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was subscribed 3.53 times on the last day of the offer. The 200-crore public offer received bids for over 4.15 crore shares against 1.17 crore shares on offer, according to the stock exchanges data. 

The initial public offering (IPO) of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was subscribed 3.53 times on the last day of the offer. The 200-crore public offer received bids for over 4.15 crore shares against 1.17 crore shares on offer, according to the stock exchanges data. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The category meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 10.76 times subscription, while non-institutional investors portion got subscribed 3.87 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2.02 times.

Veranda Learning IPO had opened for subscription on 29th March 2022 and concluded on March 31, 2022. The price range for the initial share sale was fixed at 130-137 per share.

Veranda is a comprehensive 360-degree online education platform. The company is into offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals and corporate employees.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!