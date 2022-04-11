Veranda Learning shares list at premium on BSE

Veranda Learning shares list at premium on BSE1 min read . 10:16 AM IST
- Veranda Learning IPO was subscribed 3.53 times on the last day of its three-day public issue
Shares of Veranda Learnings Solutions Ltd made their stock market debut on Monday with the stock trading at ₹157 apiece on the BSE, a premium of over 14% as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹137 per share.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was subscribed 3.53 times on the last day of the offer. The ₹200-crore public offer received bids for over 4.15 crore shares against 1.17 crore shares on offer, according to the stock exchanges data.
The category meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 10.76 times subscription, while non-institutional investors portion got subscribed 3.87 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2.02 times.
Veranda Learning IPO had opened for subscription on 29th March 2022 and concluded on March 31, 2022. The price range for the initial share sale was fixed at ₹130-137 per share.
Veranda is a comprehensive 360-degree online education platform. The company is into offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals and corporate employees.
