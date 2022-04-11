Veranda Learning shares list at premium. Should you hold, sell or buy?

According to stock market experts, Veranda Learning shareholders should book premium profit and exit as the company is a loss-making venture and it was made available at higher valuation. They said that Veranda Learning share price may witness sharp downside movement once profit-booking triggers in the stock. They said that the stock market investors have burnt a lot of money in unicorn and tech stocks in recent sessions. So, one should avoid fresh position in the counter and exit with whatever premium is available on the counter.