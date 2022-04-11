Veranda Learning shares list at premium. Should you hold, sell or buy?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Veranda Learning shares today opened on BSE at ₹157, ₹20 up from higher Veranda Learning IPO price band delivering near 15 per cent premium to its allottees
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd shares have been listed and admitted today to dealings on BSE and NSE in the list of 'Trade to Trade' group stocks. Veranda Learning shares today opened on BSE at ₹157, ₹20 up from higher Veranda Learning IPO price band delivering near 15 per cent premium to its allottees. Post-listing, shares of Veranda Learning scaled further up and made intraday high of ₹164.85 on BSE whereas it made its intraday low of ₹149.15 per share on BSE.
According to stock market experts, Veranda Learning shareholders should book premium profit and exit as the company is a loss-making venture and it was made available at higher valuation. They said that Veranda Learning share price may witness sharp downside movement once profit-booking triggers in the stock. They said that the stock market investors have burnt a lot of money in unicorn and tech stocks in recent sessions. So, one should avoid fresh position in the counter and exit with whatever premium is available on the counter.
Advising Veranda Learning shareholders to book profit and exit; Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "Listing premium on a loss-making company like Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd is a good option for allottees to book profit and exit."
Echoing with Astha Jain's views; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited said, "Veranda Learning is a loss-making company. In recent years, investors have burnt a lot after investing in such loss-making unicorns and tech companies. Apart from this, the issue is expensively priced as well. So, my advice to allottees of the stock is to book profit and look at other options available in the market."
Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Veranda Learning shares have listed in 'T' category. So, chances of further rise in the stock are bleak. So, in case of big institutions investing in the company, this newly listed stock may dip sharply after the profit-booking trigger. So, my suggestion to stock market investors is to avoid taking any fresh position in the counter and book profit at available premium."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
